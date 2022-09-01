Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantronix Stock Down 4.7 %

LTRX stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lantronix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lantronix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.