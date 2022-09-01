Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LTRX stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
