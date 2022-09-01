Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCDF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of LRCDF stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

