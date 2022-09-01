LCMS (LCMS) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 20% against the dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a market capitalization of $8,954.10 and $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
LCMS Coin Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
Receive News & Updates for LCMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCMS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.