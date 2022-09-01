Leeward Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,983,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 295,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

