Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 196,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.41. 114,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

