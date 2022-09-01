Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 6,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,652. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

