Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 188.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 66.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 128.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 713,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,892,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

