LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.25

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kempen & Co upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.