Leverj Gluon (L2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.00

Leverj Gluon (L2) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Leverj Gluon has a total market cap of $192,885.37 and approximately $53.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Leverj Gluon has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Leverj Gluon coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Leverj Gluon Coin Profile
Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,553,772 coins and its circulating supply is 309,542,470 coins. The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leverj Gluon’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leverj Gluon’s official website is www.leverj.io.
