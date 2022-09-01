Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.89

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 727618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.
Liberty Tax Trading Down 6.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.
Liberty Tax Company Profile
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
