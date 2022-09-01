LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,851.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $3,851.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,332,703 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.