LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.27

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 572,737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

