Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Up 4.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.40. 2,683,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,970,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $493.25 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

