Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.51 on Thursday, hitting $294.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.68.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% in the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.