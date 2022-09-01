Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.865-7.940 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.68.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.45. 3,238,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

