LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Down 0.9%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.78). 5,451,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,977,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.80).

LXI REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,941.55 ($36,178.77).

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

