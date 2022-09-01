LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.95

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 14101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,424,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

