LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.09

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.09, with a volume of 13162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

