MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.97 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

