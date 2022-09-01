Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.36% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 11,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

