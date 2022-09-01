Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,051 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,519. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

