Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,692,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 518,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

