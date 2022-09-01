Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

