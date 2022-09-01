Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,513 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,970,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,798.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. 36,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

