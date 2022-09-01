Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,226,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.59. 156,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

