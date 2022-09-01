Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.