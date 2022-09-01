Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3,184.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,883,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 359,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

