Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

