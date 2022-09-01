Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,782,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TSM opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

