Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

