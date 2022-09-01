Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 500 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

