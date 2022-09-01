MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

MKTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.77. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $487.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

