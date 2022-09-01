Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE VAC traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.43. 483,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,581. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

