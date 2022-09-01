Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $161.37 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

