Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average is $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

