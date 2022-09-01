Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 18,862 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,346,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

NYSE SRE opened at $164.97 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

