Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.