Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.20 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $20,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.