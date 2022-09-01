Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.82 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

