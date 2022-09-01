Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 200 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

