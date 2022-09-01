Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,438 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

