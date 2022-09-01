Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,461 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,010,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 82,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 498,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

ATVI stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

