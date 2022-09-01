Maryland Capital Management Acquires 368 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

