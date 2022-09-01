Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

