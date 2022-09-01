Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,741,379 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

