Maryland Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 234,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 42,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.21. 25,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.