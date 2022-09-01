Maryland Capital Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4,099.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 456,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 446,110 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

