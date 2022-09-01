Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 216,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

