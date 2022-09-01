Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 216,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.