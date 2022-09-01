Maryland Capital Management Sells 399 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Semtech were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SMTC traded down $14.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 75,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,552. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

