Maryland Capital Management Sells 527 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

